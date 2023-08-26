Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Sad news to report for fans of the popular “Price is Right” game show. Bob Barker has passed away at the age of 99.

The report was confirmed by publicist Roger Neal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal said in a statement.

Barker hosted “The Price is Right” for more than three decades, beginning when Richard Nixon was in the White House. He ended his 35-year daytime television run in 2007.

In addition to giving away kitchen sets, expensive vacations, cars and cash on the daytime series, Barker was also known as an outspoken animal lover. Barker saw animals as being just as special as their human counterparts, and made sure to remind viewers to have their furry friends spayed or neutered in order to prevent overpopulation of pets.

In 1996, Barker found a new audience during his brief but memorable scene in Adam Sandler’s big screen comedy Happy Gilmore. Barker played himself in the film, about a down-and-out hockey player who turns to golf in an attempt to same his grandmother’s home.

Barker’s line “The Price is Wrong, B—-” became one the movie’s most popular catchphrases.

“They say could you really whip Adam Sandler?” Barker joked during one interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “They say could you really beat Adam Sandler up in real life? I’d say, ‘Are you kidding? Adam Sandler couldn’t beat up Regis Philbin.’”

Barker won 18 Daytime Emmys, in addition to a Daytime Emmy Award for lifetime achievement in 1999. In 2004, he was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame. Guinness World Records twice named him TV’s Most Durable Performer.

Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99 was originally published on theboxhouston.com