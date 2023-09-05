Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-5-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
UMOJA Christian Homeschool Support Group
Business Description: “Umoja means unity—ONE accord—ONE focus—the joining of many to accomplish ONE common goal—passing the torch of educational excellence to our children.”
Business Website: https://umojachristianhs.wixsite.com/umojahomeschool
Marula Locs
Business Description: “Experts in natural hair, locs, & braids.”
Business Website: https://www.amarulaloc.com/
Ripp’d Canvas Tattoo Shop
Business Description: “A Team of Professional Tattoo Artists that are dedicated to becoming legendary. Bring in your tattoo ideas and concepts or have our artists bring your idea to life!”
Business Website: https://thecanvascartel.com/
