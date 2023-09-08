Maysa Introduces New Song “Lord I Thank You” featuring Kirk Whalum [LISTEN]

Grammy-nominated jazz and soul singer Maysa blesses the Get Up Church with her brand new song, “Lord I Thank You” featuring Kirk Whalum.

She explains how the song naturally came to her as she was experiencing a moment of deep gratitude and reflection.

“The melody came to me and I turned on my phone, the voice memo, and I just sang the song as it came to me in that moment,” the singer-songwriter said.

Maysa is no stranger to God’s goodness, and even shares one of her most grand testimonies—the gift of her son, Jazz. His start to life seemed to be a “challenging” one, having been birthed prematurely while Maysa was on a World Tour in Japan. He was born at just 25 weeks and weighed only 2 pounds. Though he had to undergo laser surgery at the time in order to see, he is now a professional photographer and videographer, making a living from those very same set of eyes.

Glory to God!

Her new project called “Music For Your Soul” comes from her very own label, Blue Velvet Soul Records.

Maysa began her professional career post-college (Morgan State University) singing for legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder and British Jazz Funk Band INCOGNITO. She launched her series MAYSA’s Kitchen Karaoke Sundays (#MKKS) on Facebook Live, where she cooks, interviews, and performs with various artists.

