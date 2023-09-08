Have you ever struggled with practicing optimism or getting yourself out of a rut? Maria More shares 3 ways to intentional make yourself more happy!
- Take note of the company you keep.
- Don’t dwell on “mistakes”…determine the lesson you learned!
- Monitor your exposure to negativity.
Take a page out of Rock T’s book and try looking at the glass half full, opposed to half empty. While every situation has potential negative factors, there is always something positive that you can try to make your focus!
Mind, Body, Business: How To Be Optimistic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
