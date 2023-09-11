Report: Decomposed Body Found In East Baltimore Lot

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Police are investigating after a decomposed body of a man believed to have been shot was found in a lot in East Baltimore last week.

Officials said a homicide investigation is underway. According to reports, officers responded around 5 p.m. on September 7 to the 1200 block of Asquith Street.

On the scene, they discovered the body in a lot filled with high grass, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim was shot after completing an autopsy.

No further identifying information about the body has been released.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

