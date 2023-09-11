Praise 106.1
Listen Live
Local

Report: Decomposed Body Found In East Baltimore Lot

Published on September 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Police are investigating after a decomposed body of a man believed to have been shot was found in a lot in East Baltimore last week.

Officials said a homicide investigation is underway. According to reports, officers responded around 5 p.m. on September 7 to the 1200 block of Asquith Street.

On the scene, they discovered the body in a lot filled with high grass, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim was shot after completing an autopsy.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

No further identifying information about the body has been released.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Report: Decomposed Body Found In East Baltimore Lot appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Decomposed Body Found In East Baltimore Lot  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close