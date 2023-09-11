Five staff members of Prince George’s County’s Department of Parks and Recreation were honored with Lifesaving Awards on Wednesday evening by the Prince George’s County Fire Chief. They demonstrated remarkable courage and swift action when they rescued a 7-year-old who was drowning in a pool in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Also See: Personal Chef of The Obamas Drowns Near Their Martha’s Vineyard Home
At a press conference held on Wednesday, accolades were bestowed upon Jalen DaSilva, Jordan Everhardt, and Caleb Guzman, all of whom were employed as lifeguards at Hamilton Splash Park at the time of the incident in June.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
In a moment of crisis, when a child was retrieved from the water unconscious and not breathing, Jalen, Jordan, Caleb, and two other county employees leaped into action at the pool. They promptly initiated CPR on the child, as reported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Public Information Director Alan Doubleday.
Also See: 2 Adults In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In NE, DC Pool
With their combined efforts, including the use of an AED machine, the child began breathing again within a few minutes. Their quick and effective response undoubtedly saved a life that day.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-12-2023]
- 5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child
- Report: Decomposed Body Found In East Baltimore Lot
- Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles
- Baltimore City Employees Can Get Up To $10,000 To Buy A Home
- MTA To Offer Free Transit For A Weekend This Month
- Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon Expected To Announce 2024 Run For Mayor
- Baltimore County Public Schools Cancels All Outside Games & Practices Due To Tuesday’s Heat
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-5-2023]
- Baltimore City Police Department To Host Steering Wheel Lock Givewawy
5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces "The Hope Revival" Tour
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now
-
5 Scriptures To Uplift You This Week
-
Maryland Minimum Wage Rises To $12.50 Per Hour