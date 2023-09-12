Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Quitting Can Help You Win”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to encourage you to think differently so you can achieve greater results. Some years ago, my son and I were riding by the place where I used to work. My son was about, well, six years old at that time of the year. Dad, isn’t that where you used to work? I said yes, it is. He then said dad, did you get fired? Everybody know I quit. And as I said that the tears welled up in his eyes and he said, Daddy, you quit? But you told me never to quit. Never give up.

I pulled the car over, wiped away his tears and said yes, son, I quit. But I didn’t quit because I was giving up. No, I quit because I was going up. Hmm. Sometimes you gotta quit those things that keep you down. Quit those things that make you frown and quit those things that keep you bound.

You gotta believe in yourself and be willing to jump and grow wings on the way today. Quit those things that are keeping you down and keeping you bound.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Why Quitting Can Help You Win | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com