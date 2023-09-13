It’s going down Tuesday, September 19, 2023! Join Praise 104.1 and Erica Campbell for her album release party, “I Love You” at First Baptist Church of Highland Park Hosted by Cheryl Jackson and Tina Campbell!
I Love You: Erica Campbell’s “Feel Alright (Blessed)” Goes #1 On Gospel Airplay
We’re fellowshipping with a Night of Praise! FREE to the public (first come/first serve)! Doors open at 7 PM and showtime at 7:30 PM. See you there!
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
LISTEN TO ‘GET UP MORNINGS WITH ERICA CAMPBELL’
Monday-Friday 6AM-10AM
READ MORE:
- Six-time Grammy Award Winner Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre on December 2, 2023
- KIRK FRANKLIN UNVEILS BRAND NEW SINGLE “TRY LOVE”
- Dr. Antipas L. Harris Convenes 2nd Oxford Colloquy in 2024 New College at the University of Oxford April 7-12, 2024
- VaShawn Mitchell’s New Album, ‘Chapter X: See the Goodness’ is Now Available on All Streaming Platforms!!!
- Gospel Recording Artist Zacardi Cortez’s Breakout Album, “IMPRINT: Live in Memphis,” Scores His First Two Dove Award Nominations On the Heels of Three Recent Stellar Award Wins
- 60th Anniversary of March on Washington, A Continuation of Dr. King’s Work August 26, 2023
- Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Founder and President, Moves to Emeritus Status
- Gladys Aylward – A Motivational Moment
- Beth Anne DeCiantis – A Motivational Moment
- Amanda Gorman – A Motivational Moment
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Join Us For Erica Campbell’s Free “I Love You” Album Release Party! [Details Here] was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces "The Hope Revival" Tour
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
10 Books On Black History That Should Be Taught In Schools Right Now
-
5 Scriptures To Uplift You This Week
-
Maryland Minimum Wage Rises To $12.50 Per Hour