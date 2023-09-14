Howard County Public School Changes Start Times Amid Issues With School Bus Services

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Howard County Public Schools is still having issues with bus service and just announced it’s changing its start times in an attempt to solve the problem.

Beginning September 20, some schools will start 10 minutes earlier, while others will start a few minutes later.

This is the second time Howard County Schools has changed its start times. They were changed last school year, making them start later for the 2023-2024 school year.

In his notice to parents, the superintendent said he’s anticipating there may still be delays when the new start times go into effect.

The superintendent hopes there will be improvement soon.

