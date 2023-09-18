Listen Live
Two Minors In Police Custody After Shots Were Fired Through Dunbar’s Cafeteria Window

Published on September 18, 2023

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore Police announced that two minors are in police custody after a gun was fired into Dunbar High School’s cafeteria window on Monday.

At this time, no injuries were reported and no additional information was provided.

