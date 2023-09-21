Housing Choice Voucher Program, Known As Section 8, To Start Accepting Applications Again On Oct. 2

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

After Baltimore City opened the waitlist for the first time in four years, more than 29,000 households applied for public housing.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City announced that they would accept all 29,812 new applications after originally stating they would select 13,000 people.

“We are pleased to announce that we have accepted all applications submitted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14… It’s abundantly clear there is a need for affordable housing in Baltimore based on the overwhelming response we received over the two-week period,” said HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams.

The Housing Authority will randomly determine the order on the waitlist for each applicant.

Additionally, applicants will then need to complete an eligibility interview and provide any requested documentation.

The agency also plans to reopen the section program from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13. Click here for more details on how to apply.

