Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music

Grammy-nominated singer Dante Bowe is switching things up and finally revealing why he left Maverick City Music.

Bowe tells Insider that he “wasn’t really working that much with the group because his career was taking off.”

As previously reported, Maverick City Music sent out a statement in September 2022 about their decision to sever ties with Bowe. At the time, the group said, “Dante’s behavior had been “inconsistent” with their “values and beliefs.” This was after he received a Grammy and 6 nominations for his project with the group.

Bowe now speaks out about focusing on his own project and what he is called to do with his self titled new R&B album. Bowe says, “You know I always try to do something innovative or new or fresh,” and that “I actually felt a ‘yes’ from God to do R&B.”

Bowe goes on to say it’s “not just R&B” but a “gumbo of sounds” that include gospel, reggae, and Afrobeats.

The new project also features: rapper Vic Mensa, Ada Ehi, Flavour, Jekalyn Carr, and Anthony B.

