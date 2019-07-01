CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Michelle Williams Is Getting Back To Her First Love, God

GRAMMY Block Party

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Less than a year after she called off her engagement to pastor and sports chaplain Chad JohnsonMichelle Williams is taking the first steps to get back to her first love, God.

In a new interview with Essence, the Destiny’s Child and gospel singer opened up about how she’s getting to know herself again after the shocking split from Johnson and how her quitting Broadway led to a serious mental breakdown.

“People have been like, ‘Michelle, this is a season for people to love on you.’ That’s hard to accept when you’re independent. It’s hard to sit down and just let somebody love on you, take care of you. I’m in a church where I’m being discipled. I don’t have to wear makeup. I can just go in and worship the Lord—go to church and just be. I’m getting back to my first love, which is God. And that had been a part of my success before. I was serving God. I’m forming that habit again,” she said.

Williams also gave advice to women who may feel overwhelmed with life.

“Allow yourself to feel the pain of what you’re feeling, okay? But then tell yourself you’ve got to get up. Because some people won’t tell you to get up or know what to say,” she told the publication. “I pray you find that inner strength to say, Okay, I’ve been down. I’ve been in this bed too long. I’ve got to get up. That’s what I did. You have to have it in you to tell yourself to get up. The days do get better. They really, really do. I’m a living testament of it. You have to do the work. And I strongly suggest finding a therapist to talk to.”

RELATED: Michelle Williams Plays Up To The Lion King Theme At The Wearable Art Gallery [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Michelle Williams Responds To Rumors She’s Back With Chad Johnson

Michelle Williams Is Getting Back To Her First Love, God was originally published on www.praisehouston.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close