CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

“Fat Girls Don’t Wear Shorts Like That” Church Leader Verbally Attacks Young Woman In The Bathroom

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

This past Sunday, a young woman, who goes by the name Jenna on Twitter, was singing on stage, in her church choir. Before the performance was over, Jenna went to the bathroom. As she was walking in, an elderly woman, a leader in the church named Bonnie Sue (I kid you not), followed her and started behaving in the most vile manner. Apparently, the woman took issue with the shorts Jenna was wearing on stage.

Those of us who have been raised in church know that older members often adhere to strict dress codes. And while there are debates about the spiritual necessity of wardrobe requirements, I think we can all agree that the way this church leader followed and berated this young woman was very un-Christlike.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

Later, Jenna shared more context about the moment, saying that the conversation began with the woman telling her “fat girls don’t wear shorts like that.”
Jenna shared the outfit she wore the day the woman followed her into the bathroom, including the shorts she said her mother bought for her to wear.

She made sure to note that the back of her shirt spoke about Agape love, which the woman did not show that day.

In the update Jenna provided, she stated that Bonnie Sue was removed from leadership in the church, which proves that one, it never hurts to mind your own business and two, when you behave poorly and hurtfully, in the name of God, there will be consequences.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

GRIFF

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

10 photos Launch gallery

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Continue reading When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

When Church Meets Fashion: 10 Christian Clothing Brands You Should Know

Some people like to wear their faith on their sleeve! If that's you, check out these Christian clothing brands below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“Fat Girls Don’t Wear Shorts Like That” Church Leader Verbally Attacks Young Woman In The Bathroom was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close