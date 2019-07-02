Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking Their Ice Cream And Returning To Store Freezer

The folks over at Blue Bell Creameries have words for a Black woman from a video that went viral over the weekend showing her licking their products in a grocery store and putting them back in the freezer.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” company officials wrote in a statement.

According to Click 2 Houston, the Texas company added that the ice cream in its containers should freeze to the lid, creating a natural seal. If anyone previously tampered with a lid, consumers would likely notice.

This all because a woman went viral after shooting a video of herself licking the inside of a 64 ounce container of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in a supermarket freezer. Laughing, she clearly didn’t care about spreading her nasty germs to any unsuspecting shopper whom might have bought the pint after her joke.

Take a look at her trifling self:

Um. As a Brenham-ite, I’m upset at the disrespect for Blue Bell. As a human… wtf is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/JFI0FR5VmJ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 29, 2019

Company’s officials have also said they are working with police, where they believe this incident took place, to find this person, who folks on Twitter believe they have identified. Apparently, the woman’s handle is handle xx.asiaaa.xx.

Blue Bell still looking for her. pic.twitter.com/9l5In8PpBP — MaryK Vibrania Bennett (@MaryKHayes) July 1, 2019

In the meantime, this woman could face some time given that Texas Penal code says food tampering is a misdemeanor unless it causes physical harm. If that happens, charges are upgraded to the felony level.

Just nasty.

