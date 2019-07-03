Ericaism: Being Equally Yoked [VIDEO]

National News
| 07.03.19
Dismiss

We all work with and deal with different people everyday. Erica Campbell was on the phone with Tina Campbell and when they worked together sometimes they bumped heads.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica mentioned that a lot of us prefer to be around or work with people that we’re equally yoked or connected to.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When we don’t it can lead to having the same visions.

She asked, “Who are you aligned with?”

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Tips For Being Timely [VIDEO]

Being connected to someone that prays for you, that is on the same page can make you ask, “are you equally yoked?”

Make sure you listen to the full “Ericaism” up top!

We're The Campbells Screening

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

How Erica Campbell & Family Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Being Equally Yoked [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close