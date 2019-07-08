Baltimore County Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a Saturday morning shooting is dead after a shootout with officers at a Rosedale motel.

According to authorities, police responded to a shooting around 5 a.m. Saturday in Windsor Mill where a woman, 37, said she was shot by her ex-boyfriend.

The boyfriend reportedly left that scene. Later in the day, police learned that the suspect may be at Duke’s Motel.

Police responded to the motel to apprehend the suspect. An exchange of gunfire ensued and the suspect was killed. No officers were hurt.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Officer-Involved Shooting At Rosedale Motel Leaves Man Dead was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

James Johnson Posted July 8, 2019

