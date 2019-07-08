CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore Man Facing Murder Charges in Shooting Death of Local Rapper

Close-Up Of Handcuffs Over Blue Background

Source: Mark Dworatzek / EyeEm / Getty

Prosecutors in Annapolis have charged the man accused of shooting rapper Tre Da Kid with first-degree murder.

Detectives arrested James Esau Davis III last month. He is accused of firing multiple shots into the rapper’s car as he drove along Forest Drive near South Cherry Grove Avenue in Annapolis. The car crashed and police found Tre Da Kid shot in the head. There was a passenger in the car who told investigators about another vehicle.

See Also: Rapper Tre da Kid Killed in Annapolis Shooting

According to a court charging document, a “witness observed a silver Honda traveling next to Mr. Seay’s car as the shots were being fired at them.” The witness identified the driver and also told police he had been in a fight with the suspect at a different location after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe Tre Da Kid, real name Edward Montre Seay, was the intended target, calling his death “a senseless crime.”

Tre Da Kid and Kevin Liles with Kelson

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

Davis was out on parole at the time of the June 7 shooting following a second-degree murder conviction back in 2006 when he was 17 years old. He received a 25-year sentence that was modified to 20 years in 2012. The victim’s mother supported that change.

He was released on parole in April 2018. The Department of Public Safety and Correctional services said Davis had been compliant with his parole responsibilities.

See Also: Tre Da Kid & Kevin Liles Premiere ‘Run It’ Single, Talk Freestyling Your Way Through Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Annapolis police continue to investigate his death.

Source: WBAL-TV

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Baltimore Man Facing Murder Charges in Shooting Death of Local Rapper was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Crime

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
Jonathan Nelson’s Son Survives Car-Totaling Wreck [PHOTOS]

Gospel singer Jonathan Nelson has a lot to be thankful for. His son, Drew, survived a car accident by a…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance Dennis McKinley Says He Was…

Dennis McKinley, the ex-fiance of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, claims he was racially profiled by an Emory police officer…
07.31.19
UAB Student Almost Lost Her Job Because She…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
Why Has A 10-Year-Old Black Boy Been Charged…

Cameishi Lindley claims that her son did not mean to hurt his classmate on the playground.
07.31.19
“Malia And Sasha Couldn’t Be More Different.” Michelle…

Markle also spoke to Forever First Lady Michelle Obama about motherhood and what she’s learned raising two daughters who couldn’t…
07.31.19
Cop Falsely Accused A McDonald’s Employee Of Taking…

An officer in Indiana had to issue an apology after falsely accusing a McDonalds employee of taking a bite out…
07.31.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community…

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close