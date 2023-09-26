Message of Encouragement | Faith Walking

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Yes, we walk by faith and not by sight. But I’m praying for a lot of us that are walking by faith because some of you have been waiting for a long time and some of you have been battling things in your mind and you’re feeling frustrated and overwhelmed and not really a whole lot of people to discuss it with. I’m feeling stressed out. Quite frankly, but you just keep moving forward. I want you to know that I’m praying for you this morning and I want to encourage you with this scripture.

It’s Deuteronomy 28. If you fully obey the Lord your God and carefully keep all his commandments that I’m giving you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all nations of the world. You will experience all these blessings if you obey the Lord your God, your towns, and your fields will be blessed. Your children and your crops will be blessed. The offspring of your herd and flocks will be blessed. The fruit baskets and bread boards will be blessed wherever you go. Whatever you do, you will be blessed.

It goes on some more and some more. And talked about the blessings of God, but it’s all connected to being obedient, and I know a lot of times we question things. We wonder about things because we want more answers and you know, we don’t like to wait. And and I’m not blaming it on you, cause sometimes you could do everything right and you still going through. But when you learn to just trust God, trust him with your thoughts? Trust him with your emotions, with your feelings, not just your finances, and not just healing, but the emotional part of you. God cares about that too. A lot of us are working, and I say us on purpose, but you’re overwhelmed. You’re encouraging other people while you are discouraged. So I pray, encourage me in your soul today that you trust God, that you take a moment to take a deep breath, to find that joy, to find that motivation and that inspiration that you need just to keep moving forward. Every morning when we open this show, we pray that God fill us with everything that we need just so we can pour joy and love all on you guys. So I want you to know that it is important for us, for y’all to be filled with that same joy. So I pray that you understand that obeying God and trusting God in every area and not allow allowing yourself to get in a place of anxiety and worry, because if God is in control and he’s a perfect God, then that means he knows what’s going on and even if it is bad, I don’t believe it’s going to stay bad.

So let’s live in great anticipation of God working it out for your good. Let’s live in great anticipation of him turning it around in your favor. And all things working together for your good and him doing exceedingly abundantly. Above all, you could ask, think or imagine. All right, be encouraged this morning. That’s my message for you. Check out Deuteronomy 28. Actually,1-14 will bless you. Really. Really good.

