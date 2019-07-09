CLOSE
August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability To Walk

August Alsina

On Monday, August Alsina informed fans why he had to bow out of an Essence Festival gig. In a video shared to his Instagram, the singer told fans that he’s currently hospitalized as his autoimmune disease has caused him to temporarily be unable to walk.

Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex. 👁⚡️🙏🏽

“Hi guys,” August says in the clip, in which he’s laying in a hospital bed. “As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.”

He added, “We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body. “It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man.”

In 2017, the singer revealed that the autoimmune disease he suffers from attacks his life. It let to multiple incidents health-wise for him, including a moment where he collapsed on stage in 2014. He opened up about the disease on an episode of Red Table Talk, saying that he wants people not to treat him like a “f*ckin’ cancer patient”.

“I have a liver disease, where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself,” he said. “Reality is that I’m sick all the time. I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f*ckin’ cancer patient, because I’m not.”

 

August Alsina

