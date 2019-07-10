Anne Arundel County Police are looking for the teens who smashed and grabbed between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of jewelry at Arundel Mills Mall.

Officers responded to the Grand Jewelry at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday for the reported theft. Two male teens, around 16 or 17 years old, entered the business, police said. One smashed the glass jewelry counter with a heavy object, while the other grabbed jewelry.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Teens ‘Smash and Grab’ At Jewelry Store In Arundel Mills Mall was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted July 10, 2019

