Aye y’all get this viral for me my bro peso got slam for no reason fuck y’all MOCO police I swear y’all niggas pussy y’all wanna treat us like dogs we gonna treat y’all like dogs we gonna show y’all how we do police @mcpnews pic.twitter.com/rTixtw0wOf — PLU$XANZ (@PLUSXANZ) July 4, 2019

A Montgomery County police officer is on the other side of the law after a video os an alleged assault went viral. The video showed Officer Kevin Moris grabbing 19-year old Arnaldo Andres Pesoa by the hair while his shin was deep in his back outside of a McDonalds in Aspen Hill. Pesoa’s head was also hitting the pavement.

Officers were performing an Undercover operation. Pesoa reportedly attempted to sell undercover officer psilocybin mushrooms. At no point in the video did it look like Pesoa was a threat to the officers.

Moris, 31, of Silver Spring was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office. Pesoa was charged with drug possession, attempted drug distribution, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault, police said. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond,

Source: Washington Post

Montgomery County Police Officer Charged With Assault After Viral Video

