Faith Walking: The Trial And The Test Is Necessary [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
07.17.19
Erica Campbell doesn’t always enjoy working out. When her trainer Dawn Strozier gives her something hard to do she sometimes let’s out a “sigh.”

Most people work out to build muscle and burn fight and we all know that requires work!

It can overwhelm us and even make us sick, but we must realize in life this is what we must do to get to the next level.

The pain isn’t forever and yes the pressure can be overwhelming, but God will restore us.

Erica is encouraging all of us to not throw in the towel and not to walk away, we can get through this.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

Faith Walking: The Trial And The Test Is Necessary [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

faith walking , get up mornings with erica

