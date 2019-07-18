B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Family Fun Field Day

Calling all Baltimore City kids!

You’re invited to join State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby at the next B’More Pop Up Friday (July 19). Attendees will enjoy an evening full of outdoor fun including music, food, games and even pony rides!

Children 11 and under will need to come with a chaperone. The Old Town Friday Field Day will be held from 6 PM – 9 PM at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center.

Check out the flyer below for more details.

NEED PLANS FRIDAY?: Join the State’s Attorney @MarilynMosbyEsq at the Old Town Field Day #POPUP Tomorrow from 6 PM – 9 PM at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center. pic.twitter.com/07Vxvm6uu9 — WOLB 1010 AM (@wolbbaltimore) July 18, 2019

Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day 41 photos Launch gallery Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day 1. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 41 2. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 41 3. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 41 4. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 41 5. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 41 6. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 41 7. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 41 8. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 41 9. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 41 10. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 41 11. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 41 12. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 41 13. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 41 14. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 41 15. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 41 16. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 41 17. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 41 18. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 41 19. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 41 20. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 41 21. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 41 22. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 22 of 41 23. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 23 of 41 24. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 24 of 41 25. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 25 of 41 26. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 26 of 41 27. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 27 of 41 28. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 28 of 41 29. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 29 of 41 30. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 30 of 41 31. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 31 of 41 32. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 32 of 41 33. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 33 of 41 34. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 34 of 41 35. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 35 of 41 36. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 36 of 41 37. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 37 of 41 38. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 38 of 41 39. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 39 of 41 40. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 40 of 41 41. Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City Source:Radio One Digital 41 of 41 Skip ad Continue reading Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day Baltimore Unites to Stop the Violence in Our City With Family Fun Day

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

B’More #PopUp: State’s Attorney’s Office Hosting Family Fun Field Day was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com