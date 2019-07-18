Baltimore City Police’s new crime plan is a comprehensive plan that weighs heavily on “data driven policing.”
It uses data to identify potential suspects and victims. The five-year-plan has a goal to reduce violent crime in the city.
Read below the plans that were released today.
Source:
BDP Crime and Department Transformation Plan
See Also: Larry Young Featured on Fox 45’s ‘Project Baltimore’ Regarding City Schools Lawsuit
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments
1. Black Girls Rock!Source: 1 of 11
2. Missy ElliottSource: 2 of 11
3. Former First Lady Michelle ObamaSource: 3 of 11
4. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource: 4 of 11
5. Harriet TubmanSource: 5 of 11
6. Viola DavisSource: 6 of 11
7. Ida Bell Wells-BarnettSource: 7 of 11
8. Sojourner TruthSource: 8 of 11
9. Serena WilliamsSource: 9 of 11
10. Rosa ParksSource: 10 of 11
11. Shirley ChisholmSource: 11 of 11
Released: Baltimore City Police New Crime Plan was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com