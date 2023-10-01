Listen Live
Contests

Radio One Baltimore’s Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Published on October 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Source: iOneDigital / creative services

Radio One Baltimore will be celebrating our Breast Cancer warriors in the Baltimore area during our 2023 brunch.

Share your story with us below for a chance to attend and celebrate with us on Sunday, October 29th at Angie’s Seafood in Baltimore.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older.  The Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness promotion ends on  October 25, 2023.  Subject to Official Rules.

Official Rules for Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch – FINAL

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close