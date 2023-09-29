Judge Terminates Conservatorship Between Michael Oher & Tuohy Family

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Tennessee judge said Friday that she is ending a conservatorship agreement between former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Michael Oher and the Tuohy’s, a Memphis couple who took him in when he was in high school.

Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes terminated the agreement reached in 2004 that allowed Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy to control Oher’s finances.

At the time, Oher signed the agreement when he was 18 and living with the couple while he was being recruited by colleges as a star high school football player.

At this time, Gomes said she was not dismissing the case.

Oher has asked that the Tuohys provide a financial accounting of money that may have come to them as part of the agreement.

He claimed that they used his name, image, and likeness to benefit themselves and lied to him stating that the agreement meant the Tuohys were adopting him.

According to AP News, the judge said she was disturbed that such an agreement was ever reached with someone who was not disabled.

