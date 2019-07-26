Baltimore Police Seeking Help To Find Teens Behind Brutal Attack Caught on Camera

Video shows teens attacking a civilian employee of the Baltimore City Police Department and police are asking the public to find the people responsible.

The clip, recorded on Abermarle Street near the Inner Harbor, shows the employee gets kicked in the head, again and again. He’s pushed down again when he tries to get up. The teens eventually search his pockets, take his keys and drive off in his car.

This case is just one in a series of bold crimes that have happened in Baltimore City as of late.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

#BREAKING: ATF & FBI now offering reward of up to $30K for anyone with information that leads to arrest of these 3 teens, caught on video brutally beating BPD employee & robbing him in downtown #Baltimore. One of several recent attacks like this…The story on @wjz at 11… pic.twitter.com/8EIfcRPj8B — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) July 26, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

