Truck Carrying 40K Pounds of Hershey Chocolate Flips Over Montgomery County

A tractor trailer carrying tens of thousands of pounds of chocolate bars rolled over on I-270 in Montgomery County early Friday morning.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 270 on-ramp to Route 118. Police told CBS Baltimore, the truck hit a police squad car before jack-knifing and overturning, trapping the driver inside and scattering Hershey chocolate bars and Kit Kat bars across the roadway.
The police officer was not hurt. Hazardous materials crews helped remove diesel fuel from the truck.
Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours.
