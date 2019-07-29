CLOSE
National News
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters Take On Community Service Project To Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary [PHOTOS]

A sisterly bond was formed amongst 58 women on April 19th, 2009 at Florida A&M University as they all became members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. While on campus these ladies created the Sister Soldier Project to aid women in the armed forces who were stationed abroad.

Ten years later their bonds are stronger and each have climbed the ladders of success by becoming lawyers, nurses, publicists and more.

Furthermore to preserve the legacy of their alma mater these ladies continue to promote “The Beauty Of Sisterhood” through charitable donations. To kick off their 10th AKAversary they took on a beauty focused fundraiser as well as an international trip to Cabo San Lucas to bond as well as volunteered at Casa Hogar, a children’s orphanage for kids in need.

While at Casa Hogar they restored bicycles, prepared a compost station, built a waterfall and played games with the kids. The ladies were filled with gratitude as they had the opportunity to help kids that have been separated from their parents and/or guardians.https://www.instagram.com/p/Bx21y0SgrSw/

N.I.A.R.A. DECADA: Servicio a la humanidad entera x 'Casa Hogar – For Los Cabos Kids in Need' | It was our pleasure to visit the children of Casa Hagar orphanage, a loving youth home that provides quality care to youth in vulnerable situations. During our time spent at the facility we were able to assist with various projects including planting, composting, bike cleaning, plus old fashioned quality time with the kids. Volunteering while overseas truly added higher purpose to our visit to Mexico and the the children of Casa Hagar have left a lasting impression on our minds and hearts.

During the trip the ladies made sure to take time out to toast to ten years. They coordinated outfits with colors that honor femininity and represent their HBCU as well as sorority colors.

Another part of their 10-year initiative was creating N.I.A.R.A. X Love N Good Lips. The vegan lipstick produced by a Black female owned cosmetics company. 100% of the proceeds will directly donated to FAMU for different campus projects.

To purchase the lipstick visit, niaraxlovengoodlips.com.

TEN times the sisterhood, TEN times the execution, and TEN times the service. It’s April 19, and on this day TEN years ago, fifty-eight, like-minded, trailblazing women were initiated into the ORIGINAL Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc @baaka1932. We’re excited to launch a custom lip shade powered by @lovengoodlips for you, by us. Follow us @Theniaraeffect to purchase your tube of “N.I.A.R.A.” with 100% proceeds donated to @famu_1887, and check out our campaign photos, videos and content that celebrates “The Beauty of Sisterhood.” Link to give in bio! Watch us get this party started RIGHT! #TheNiaraEffect #WeAreNiara #BAAKA #FAMU #OnKloud09 #NIARAXLOVENGOODLIPS

We wish these ladies the best of luck in their future endeavors and happy 10 year anniversary to them!

Happy Founder’s Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
