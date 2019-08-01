CLOSE
National News
2 Chicago Mothers Who Fought Against Gun Violence Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Two Chicago mothers who devoted their lives as activists to end gun violence lost their lives in a drive-by shooting according to NBC News.

Chantel Grant, 26 and Andrea Stoudemire, 36, were shot and killed around 10 p.m. on Friday in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. The two were volunteers with Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killings (MASK), an advocacy group which works to end gang violence and create safe spaces for underserved communities in Chicago.

The group shared the news of the shooting on their Facebook page on Saturday.

According to the Chicago Police Department the women were killed in an area where MASK volunteers frequent. Grant and Stoudemire were struck multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two other people were also struck including a 58-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, but both sustained their injuries.

Police believe the men may have been the intended targets of the shooters. Authorities are still actively searching for the shooters, no arrests have been made.

The weekend marked a devastating turn of events as over 48 people were fatally shot in the city over the same weekend, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. But what’s even more tragic is that both women leave behind four children who will have to reckon with this loss for the rest of their lives.

“For mothers to be killed in a place where mothers go to seek safety and sisterhood, I take that as a personal threat,” MASK founder Tamar Manasseh said at a Sunday news conference.

“This is unacceptable,” Manasseh said. “Enough is enough. I’m tired of being scared.”

Manasseh set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to reward anyone with pertinent information pertaining to the shootings.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

2 Chicago Mothers Who Fought Against Gun Violence Killed In Drive-By Shooting was originally published on getuperica.com

