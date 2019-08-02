“We Are Walking The Darkest Of Tunnels Together”: You Have To See Lauren London’s Moving B-Day Note For Nipsey’s Sister, Samantha [PHOTO]

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s birthday on August 15, his love, Lauren London, expressed her love for his sister on her birthday.

August 1 is Samantha Smith’s birthday, and Lauren took a break from dedicating her Instagram posts to Nipsey to celebrate the bond she has with Samantha — created years ago, strengthened in the wake of Nipsey’s death in March.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my Love for you,” she wrote. “My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back , front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for Life and even after our physical forms transcend.”

“Happy Birthday to my magical baby sister Sammy!” she added. “Got U and God Got Us”

Since Nipsey was killed on March 31, Lauren hasn’t said much publicly aside from speaking about him at his funeral, at the BET Awards where he was honored in June, and while eulogizing him every now and then on social media. She has been focused on caring for their son, Kross. With that being said, it’s clear the importance Samantha holds in her life for the actress to write such a message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

As for the birthday girl, she has been focused on taking care of her brother’s daughter Emani, whom she has been in court fighting for custody of from the child’s mother, Tanisha Foster. If she is successful, Samantha, along with her mother Angelique and brother Samiel, will be co-guardians of Emani. After his passing, Samantha made it clear that she would look out for not only Emani and the rest of the family, but of course, for Lauren as well.

SEE ALSO: Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day [PHOTO]

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday [sic] and I am here to carry out your vision.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service 15 photos Launch gallery PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service 1. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 1 of 15 Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 15 Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 3 of 15 Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Snoop Dogg at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 4 of 15 Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Source:Getty 5 of 15 Source:Getty 5 of 15 6. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Source:Getty 6 of 15 Source:Getty 6 of 15 7. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom Source:Getty 7 of 15 Source:Getty 7 of 15 8. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom Source:Getty 8 of 15 Source:Getty 8 of 15 9. Nipsey Hussle's Brother Samuel Asghedom Source:Getty 9 of 15 Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Stevie Wonder sings at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 15 Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Marsha Ambrosius performs at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 11 of 15 Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Anthony Hamilton at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 12 of 15 Source:Getty 12 of 15 13. YG and DJ Mustard speak at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 13 of 15 Source:Getty 13 of 15 14. Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 14 of 15 Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Pastor Shep Crawford speaks at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life Source:Getty 15 of 15 Source:Getty 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmNQt4IisWg Family, friends and fans of of rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, gathered at the Staples Center Thursday as well as around internet streams around the world to say goodbye to the late rapper. Hussle rapped about having Stevie Wonder sing at his memorial in the 2016 song, “Ocean Views,” and yesterday he got his wish. Wonder performed in addition to Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, and Jhene Aiko. Tributes include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, children Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Cameron Carter, his parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, rapper YG, DJ Mustard, Snoop Dogg, and radio personality Big Boy. Karen Civil also took the platform for a reading from Barack Obama. “He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow,” Civil said, reading Obama’s words. Check out photos from Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life funeral at STAPLES Center below. Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together To Celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO] Watch Highlights From Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’ Continue reading PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

“We Are Walking The Darkest Of Tunnels Together”: You Have To See Lauren London’s Moving B-Day Note For Nipsey’s Sister, Samantha [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com