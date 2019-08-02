CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second Son

On August 1, the "Let It Go" singer welcomed a baby boy.

2015 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Keyshia Cole is now a mother of two!

The 37-year-old singer and and her boyfriend Niko Khale, 23, welcomed a son on Thursday, August 1. The coupled chronicled the moments before the “Let It Go” singer’s delivery.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“Baby boy is HERE YALL, OMG,” she wrote on social media.

 

Here, older brother Daniel, Jr., 9,  is all smiles with his baby bro.

 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Prior to delivering, Cole shared her excitement over her growing family.

“TOMORROW IS THE DAY” she wrote, adding, “We Will have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE FAMILY FIRST I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time!”

Earlier the week, we shared pics of the singer’s floral themed baby shower.

The “I Choose You” singer looked adorable (and ready to pop) in a baby bump exposing top and shorts accentuated by a sheer coverup.

Keyshia and her boo Niko “Khale” Halle posed for pics with their guests, including her mom Frankie. Keyshia apparently had two events, one for which she later changed into jean overalls and a pink crop top.

The shower was filmed for Keyshia’s upcoming BET special that will chronicle her pregnancy up to her due date.

 

Congrats to this beautiful family!

See Photos From Keyshia Cole’s Floral Themed Baby Shower
9 photos

Congrats Mama! Keyshia Cole Gives Birth To Second Son was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Keyshia Cole

Videos
Latest
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
Mass Shootings Expose Which Presidential Candidates Don’t Support…

The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
08.06.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…

He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
08.05.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…

The California Senator took a blow.
08.02.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
08.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close