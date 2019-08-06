CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Baltimore City Council Debating Plastic Bag Ban

It’s a debate that’s nearly 10 years in the making.

Generic picture of groceries. 13 October 2005. AGE NEWS. Photo by WAYNE TAYLOR.

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Baltimore’s City Council hosted a public hearing Tuesday to discuss banning plastic bags.

The bill would ban bags in corner grocery stores and supermarkets.

Retailers who choose not to comply could face up to six months in jail. In addition, store owners could face a $1,000 fine.

It’s a debate that’s nearly 10 years in the making.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Baltimore City Council Debating Plastic Bag Ban was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore , plastic bag ban

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
Mass Shootings Expose Which Presidential Candidates Don’t Support…

The deadly gun violence has exposed which presidential candidates have thrown their support behind domestic terrorism legislation that has stalled…
08.06.19
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…

The suspect in a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as…
08.05.19
Eesh: One Of The Original ‘Lion King’ Animators…

He and other 'Lion King' animators speak out.
08.05.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…

The California Senator took a blow.
08.02.19
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Manuel Becomes First Woman To Win…

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in swimming continues to make history.
08.05.19
“We Are Walking The Darkest Of Tunnels Together”:…

As the city of Los Angeles prepares to go all out for late rapper Nipsey Hussle's birthday on August 15, his love,…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close