Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With This Last Name…

In this photo illustration the Frontier Airlines logo is...

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green.

You could fly for free on Frontier Airlines this month as part of Frontier’s Green Week initiative.

To claim your free flight, you just need to confirm your last name is legally Green or Greene.

Book a flight that departs between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Frontier will refund your trip.

Round trip return flights must arrive by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The promotion is only applicable for those with the last name of Green or Greene. If your last name isn’t one of those, Frontier is offering a 39 percent off discount on your next flight with them. Just use the promo code SAVE39.

For more information about the promotion, click here.

Frontier Airlines

