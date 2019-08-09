CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.

Close-Up Of Man Holding Prison Bars

Source: Kwanchai Lerttanapunyaporn / EyeEm / Getty

A 19-year-old girl was killed by her brother for the most frivolous thing—a Wifi password.

According to WSB-TV, in 2018 Kevon Watkins, who was 16 at the time, was charged with the death of Alexus Watkins when he strangled her after he was confronted for changing the password to the Wifi in his home. See, he was upset that too many people were using the network, which was slowing down his Xbox connection.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Apparently, his mother tried to remove the Xbox from his room, but when his sister confronted him, he put her in a chokehold for 10 minutes, only letting go when the police arrived on the scene, according to witness testimony at his murder trial.

Alexus was pronounced dead from asphyxiation at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, early the next morning.

Earlier this week, Kevon was recently found guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault. He was spend the rest of his life in prison.

Watkin’s lawyer asked for a bench trial, one where the judge makes the decision about the plantiff’s innocence, not a jury of one’s peers. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Verda Colvin told the court that she nixed manslaughter charges for felony murder because his brother tried to stop him and he kept choking his sister.

“Even under the best estimation, by the time [a sheriff’s deputy] got there …. It had been at least 11 minutes that the defendant had to have been choking his sister,” Colvin said, adding, “In those 10 minutes, she had to have stopped moving. Perhaps that wasn’t noticed by the defendant because he was still angry.”

Hearing sentence, Watkins and as he left the courtroom, he sobbed, muttering, “I’m sorry,” WSB noted.

#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Georgia

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
“Feel Better” Black Rag Doll Made To Be…

A rag doll was pulled from a dollar store in New Jersey after numerous complaints were filed over the language…
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…

Former President Barack Obama released a personal statement on Monday condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of…
08.06.19
Actress Pays Tribute To Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes…

In the play, Hutchinson portrays Lopes and gives a personal view of her last days and her spiritual journey during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close