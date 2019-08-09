Here’s Why Wendy Williams Didn’t Have A Prenup With Her Triffling Ex

With Wendy Williams’ divorce in the works, the talk show legend shared that she and soon-to-be-ex Kevin Hunter did not have a prenup in place.

During a recent episode of “Sway In The Morning,” the 55-year-old admitted she never had those papers drawn because she “didn’t think [her marriage] would end.”

“That’s not sexy to introduce paperwork when you’re in love with somebody,” she said adding, “But as a grown person, I get with another grown person, and that grown person would also have a thriving career. I’d choose differently this time.”

As PEOPLE pointed out, without a prenup, Hunter, who was also served as Williams’ longtime manager, could have access to her whopping $40 million net worth.

In addition to spilling the tea about her divorce, Williams also dished on her dating life and what kind of man she needs in her life for the long-term.

“You know I am 55. I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper. you know what I mean. You might see me on a date with a 32-year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date. What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

Take a look:

As we previously reported, Williams filed for divorce in April.

Clearly there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which includes Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

Also, it was reported that Williams was allegedly rushed to the hospital in March of this year after hearing of Hudson and Hunter’s bundle of joy. That, and the 54-year-old’s popular talk show is on another hiatus.

Then there were the allegations of physical abuse.

This spring, sources told the New York Post in the past that employees claimed they heard the two fighting and that Williams would hide in her office to avoid seeing him.

“She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern told the newspaper.

“You’d hear slaps or some type of tussling going on.”

In the end, Williams just hopes that she and Hunter can be cordial to another for the sake of their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she stressed.

“I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

