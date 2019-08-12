Maurette Brown Clark Performs At AFRAM 2019!

It was a good day for the Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark as she was a featured artist at this year’s AFRAM held at Druid Hill Park this past weekend! Along with some of her classics, she sang her brand new single, “I Want God”, to the awaiting audience. “I Want God” is available now wherever digital music is sold.

Brown Clark shared some images from the day on her social media accounts:

