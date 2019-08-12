CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture For The Week – Revelation 21:4

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture:

Revelation 21:4 (KJV) – And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes: and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

    

