CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

Cyntoia Brown

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Besides being a free woman,  Cyntoia Brown is also a married woman. The 27-year-old is married to Christian rapper J. Long and plans to delve into the details of their union in her upcoming book, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.”

According to the Daily Mail, J. Long, born Jamie Long, also served a prison sentence before turning his life over to God. He was incarcerated back in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear. They were prohibited from conjugal visits due to Tennessee law, so now that she has been released they can truly take their relationship to another level.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Brown was freed last week after serving 15 years of a life sentence at the Tennessee Prison for Women after being convicted of the murder of a real estate agent in 2004 when she was 16-years-old after he paid her sex. After her story caught national attention and celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian began to rally for her release, she was granted clemency by Tennessee governor Bill Haslam.

SEE ALSO: Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison

Brown’s book will be released on October 15th through Atria Books. Her memoir is described as a “rollercoaster ride” that will discuss her life as a sex trafficking victim, her life behind bars and the events leading up to her release from prison.

Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman was originally published on getuperica.com

Cyntoia Brown

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
Ciara Is Named Creative Director For Nike And…

The singer, dancer, and fashion enthusiast can now add creative director to her growing list of talents.
08.08.19
Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers Leading…

Galveston police are apologizing after a dramatic photo went viral on Monday with two horse-mounted officers leading a handcuffed Black…
08.07.19
Reasons You Need To Get Off Social Media…

Social media has become an all encompassing part of our daily lives.
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close