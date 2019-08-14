CLOSE
Baltimore
Owings Mills Family Grieving After 19-Year-Old Student Is Killed

Source: The AGE / Getty

Baltimore police are looking for the driver of a silver car involved in a deadly hit-and-run. Keshon Nowlin, 19, a Bowie State University student from Owings Mills, was killed and three other people were hurt in that accident.

He died in the crash, and three others were injured after their Nissan Altima was stopped in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway, trying to change a tire, when the sedan struck the four people.

See Also: #SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling Sister Over A Wi-Fi Password

Source:BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Owings Mills Family Grieving After 19-Year-Old Student Is Killed was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

