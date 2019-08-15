Faith Walking: They Tested Me [VIDEO]

| 08.15.19
Erica Campbell for the most part tries not to let things bother her. A lot of people try to test you on social media by making rude comments, say bad things about you and more.

She mentioned that while scrolling through social media she found a woman talking bad about her.

Erica thought about commenting, but then she told herself, “Imma just let her live her life.”

She was happy to pass that test and not let it bother her. Erica encourages us all to do it.

Don’t chase people that talk about you because it’s not worth it.

Make sure you watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!

