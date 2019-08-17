CLOSE
Wendy Williams Posts Pic With Bearded Mystery Man

In the midst of her divorce, the talk show host is out there living her best life!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - July 19, 2016

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Ever since Wendy Williams kicked her triffling husband to the curb, she’s been giving us her best rendition of “hot girl summer!”

Just last month, the 57-year-old talk show host was seen boo’d up with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin (AKA ex-con Bae). Now, she appears to be canoodling with perhaps a new boo.

On Friday (August 16), Wendy posted a pic of herself with a bearded mystery man on social media.

While she didn’t tell us who this man was, she did use the moment as an opportunity to promote the next season of the The Wendy Williams Show.

“Summer is FUN, but I’m ready for US to get BACK together, September 16th. I love you for watching,” she wrote.

 

We see you girl!

As we previously reported, Williams filed for divorce in April.

Clearly there are plenty of reasons for Williams to walk away from her marriage, which included Hunter allegedly having a decade long affair with Hudson, perhaps even having a baby with her. That, and Williams has been battling with addiction issues, which Hunter’s alleged cheating may have caused her to spiral.

But now she’s back! And regardless if this man is a friend or more, we’re just glad to see Wendy having fun, being carefree and ready for a new season of her show!

