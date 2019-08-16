CLOSE
Celebrity Hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood Shares Why It’s Best To Trim Your Hair During A New Moon

Illuminated Bridge Over River Against Sky At Night

Source: Steven Bevis / EyeEm / Getty

A full moon rises tonight and the new moon is on the 30th of this month. What does that mean for your hair? Apparently a lot. A new moon is the first phase of the moon cycle, signifying new beginnings. For people, this is a time to start new projects, reflect on old goals, and plan new ones. When in conversation with Felicia Leatherwood, I learned that a new moon is actually the perfect time to book that hair appointment.

Are you overdue for a trim? Are you thinking about cutting your hair and trying that new style? The new moon is the time to do it. Celebrity hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood, who takes care of the tresses of today’s stars and change makers like Ava Duvernay, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi and more, encouraged this practice. She shared, “A new moon means replenishment and growth. It’s about a rebirth.” Culturally cutting ones hair can signify letting go of past things and opening yourself to anew. Cutting ones hair can also be empowering and help usher in a new phase.

Who wouldn’t want a beauty rebirth via their tresses? When bad haircuts seem like an everyday thing and we’re constantly switching up our style, why not evoke some vibes with our hairstyle? “A lot of people come and get trims in the new moon,” Leatherwood educated. We’re down to try anything that brings on growth, especially spiritually!

What about you, beauties? Have you heard of this concept? Are you someone that trims or cuts your hair in the new moon? If so, we want to hear about your experience. Talk to us in the comment section!

