Cheryl Jackson talks with, Michelle Harris and Titi Ogunmakinwa of the American Diabetes Association about the various types of Diabetes and its impact on our community.

Diabetes is a crisis, in fact, every 21 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with Diabetes, 1 in 11 Americans have diabetes today. Nearly 1 in 2 American adults have diabetes or pre-diabetes. African Americans are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and are more likely to suffer complications from diabetes, such as kidney disease, blindness, and lower extremity amputations.

This is why Radio One and Praise 104.1 are partnering with the ADA during their Step Out Walk DC. Find out more and Join our team, log on to www.diabetes.org.

Radio One Partners With The American Diabetes Association’s “Step Out Walk” was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 22 hours ago

