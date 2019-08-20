Radio One Partners With The American Diabetes Association’s “Step Out Walk”

Inspiration
| 08.20.19
Dismiss

Cheryl Jackson talks with, Michelle Harris and Titi Ogunmakinwa of the American Diabetes Association about the various types of Diabetes and its impact on our community.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Diabetes is a crisis, in fact, every 21 seconds someone in the US is diagnosed with Diabetes, 1 in 11 Americans have diabetes today.  Nearly 1 in 2 American adults have diabetes or pre-diabetes.  African Americans are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with diabetes and are more likely to suffer complications from diabetes, such as kidney disease, blindness, and lower extremity amputations.

This is why Radio One and Praise 104.1 are partnering with the ADA during their Step Out Walk DC.  Find out more and Join our team, log on to www.diabetes.org.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Radio One Partners With The American Diabetes Association’s “Step Out Walk” was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

American Diabetes Association

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘We Have Medicine:’ Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case…

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.
08.20.19
Rising Housing Costs Are Making Black Residents Physically…

New data on health across the U.S. shows that high housing costs are harming Americans’ health – and that some…
08.20.19
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
The IRS Says Mary J. Blige Owes $1M…

via BlackAmericaWeb/NY Magee, EURweb.com: According to Bossip…MJB owes the IRS money for failing to pay taxes on on the money…
08.19.19
Marty Sampson Of Hillsong Opens Up About Why…

On an Instagram post that has been deleted he opened up to the world about how he's been feeling.
08.13.19
Cyntoia Brown Is A Married Woman

How the lovebirds met and how long they have been married is unclear.
08.13.19
“You Literally Had One Job And You Couldn’t…

Simone Biles is still raising awareness about the issue and the pain of her experiences.
08.12.19
What Has America Really Learned Since Mike Brown’s…

On the fifth anniversary of the teen's tragic death, has the lesson that Black lives matter really been heard or…
08.09.19
#SayHerName: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Life For Strangling…

Kevon Watkins choked his sister Alexus, 19, because she confronted him about changing the home's Internet password to play X-Box.
08.09.19
Frontier Airlines Offering Free Flights to People With…

If your last name is Green or Greene, then get ready to save some green. You could fly for free…
08.09.19
El Paso Churches Assist In Community’s Recovery After…

Churches in El Paso, Texas are offering prayers, blood and counseling to victims of the recent mass shooting at Walmart that…
08.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close