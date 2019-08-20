Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service To California Worship Center

Kanye West brought Sunday Service to an actual church on Sunday, as the latest edition took place at a North Hollywood middle school where the California Worship Center holds its services. California Worship Center is Pastored by his long time friend and super music producer, Pastor Warryn Campbell and our very own, Grammy winner and Morning Show Host of Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell.

Footage emerged from the congregation, with West getting behind the keys and mixing in several samples as part of the gospel service, including such cuts as Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day,” Watch the Throne‘s “Lift Off” and Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

A number of Yeezy’s celebrity friends like Blac Chyna, manager Scooter Braun and Gwen Stefani all made the trip for Sunday Service. Tori Kelly also contributed to the concert by gracing the mic.

West even signed a fan’s pair of Yeezy 750 Boosts with “Jesus Is Lord” now inscribed onto the kicks, in addition to spending time with the drum line following the service.

Check out some of this week’s Sunday Service highlights below.

