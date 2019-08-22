via Black America Web:

Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell Martin have been in the news as of late about their divorce. While the two were able to come to an agreement about their sons, there is more contention with the sale of their family home.

CLICK HERE to read the full story.

Tisha Campbell Doesn’t Want Ex-Husband To Profit Off Home Sale was originally published on www.praisecleveland.com

Ed Powell Posted 17 hours ago

