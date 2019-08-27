CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Maurette Brown Clark Debuts Music Video For “I Want God” 

New video alert!

Maurette Brown Clark recently released the highly anticipated music video for her latest single, “I Want God.” 

As previously reported when the single first released back in April, Maurette Brown Clark delivers a passionate story about the depth of her need for God. 

“My intent has always been and still to this day, is to chase after God,” Maurette says. “I never entered music ministry for any other reason than to try to tell people about Jesus. He found me, saved me, sticks with me and He has certainly blessed me beyond what I deserve. At the end of the day, stuff is good, recognition is good, things are good; but at the heart of the matter, all I’ve ever wanted was Him.”

The video is set between an empty, peaceful field and a church full of worshipers who can relate. It’s parallel to both the subject of her song and the calming melody she used to tell the story.

Watch:

