NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church is believed to be home to a child daycare center at the corner of North 52nd Street and Warren Street. They shared a video via Instagram that shows flames and smoke engulfing the church.

It is unknown if anyone was rescued or injured in the blaze.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The entranceway to the church is near North 52nd and Warren streets.

“Greater Bible Way Temple is 60-year-old ministry located in the heart of the West Philadelphia. We welcome you to experience worship and fellowship with us,” the church’s website reads. “We are not a perfect church – just a forgiven church whose doors swing on the hinges of Love.”

This story is still developing. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this trying time.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church was originally published on praisephilly.hellobeautiful.com

Justin Thomas - Online Editor Posted August 27, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: