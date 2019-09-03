CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – Philippians 4:19

Open Bible on Gold Background

Source: duckycards / Getty

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this weeks scripture:

Philippians 4:19 (KJV) – But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Maurette Brown Clark , sop memory scripture

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Sings “I Won’t Complain” After 10-Year-Old Daughter…

It takes a lot of strength to move on after losing a loved one, and Pastor Eugene Leonard Jr. did…
09.03.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…

“Redeemed” has a whole new meaning to one man whose life was changed after hearing a song titled that by…
09.03.19
Don Lemon Lays Into Chris Cuomo For Giving…

Slow clap for Don Lemon.
09.03.19
Man Nearly Killed By Police In Illegal Chokehold…

The horrific viral video shows Elonte McDowell saying, “I can’t breathe."
09.03.19
Go Blue Sis! Sasha Obama Heads To The…

The 18-year-old former First Daughter is heading to the Harvard of the Midwest this fall.
08.30.19
Fire Erupts at West Philadelphia Church

NBC 10 is reporting that a fire erupted at West Philadelphia Church – The Greater Bible Way Temple. The church…
08.28.19
Hillsong Worship Singer Recovering After 9-Hour Brain Surgery

Hillsong Worship singer Chelsea Taylor is recovering after suffering a brain aneurysm.
08.27.19
Christian Realtor Suing Real Estate Board For Investigating…

A Christian realtor is suing the Virginia Real Estate Board over investigating how she sharing her religious beliefs on a…
08.27.19
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…

In America, we spend almost 14 mandatory years in school, and if we decide to pursue higher education, that’s an…
08.28.19
MEXICO-RELIGION-LUZ DEL MUNDO-BAPTISM
Famed Evangelist Accused of Preying on Interns

View this post on Instagram ‪I love contending and praying for people! It’s passion and compassion in the Spirit of…
08.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close